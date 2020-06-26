All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 28 2019 at 5:14 PM

5511 E. Prescott Avenue

5511 East Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5511 East Prescott Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This story and a half home includes a finished basement for a total of 2073 sq ft. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a finished lower level that can be used as the 4th bedroom. Property has been upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new furnace and new a\c system.

Main floor houses the fornal living and dining areas, kitchen, family room and half bath combination laundry room. Laundry includes LG washer\dryer.

Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with granite tops. Lower level is finished; can be used as a rec room, office or the 4th bedroom and includes storage space for all your extra "stuff". Owner strongly prefers no pets but would look at 1 small dog with their approval. Property is nonsmoking throughout the house\garage.

Great location, minutes from charming downtown Castle Rock. Easy acess to I-25 for those daily commutes to either Denver or Colo Springs. Professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have any available units?
5511 E. Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 5511 E. Prescott Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 E. Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5511 E. Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 E. Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue offers parking.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have a pool?
No, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5511 E. Prescott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5511 E. Prescott Avenue has units with air conditioning.
