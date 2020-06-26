5511 E. Prescott Avenue

Amenities

This story and a half home includes a finished basement for a total of 2073 sq ft. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms plus a finished lower level that can be used as the 4th bedroom. Property has been upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new furnace and new a\c system.



Main floor houses the fornal living and dining areas, kitchen, family room and half bath combination laundry room. Laundry includes LG washer\dryer.



Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with granite tops. Lower level is finished; can be used as a rec room, office or the 4th bedroom and includes storage space for all your extra "stuff". Owner strongly prefers no pets but would look at 1 small dog with their approval. Property is nonsmoking throughout the house\garage.



Great location, minutes from charming downtown Castle Rock. Easy acess to I-25 for those daily commutes to either Denver or Colo Springs. Professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.