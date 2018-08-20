Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath, 1032 Sqft - 5407 E Courtney Ave - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Founders Village in Historic Castle Rock. Cozy up in the family room next to the wood burning fireplace and enjoy the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features an updated large bathroom. The large fenced back yard features a sprinkler system, large deck, and shed for additional storage. The 2 car garage has plenty of room to keep your cars out of the snow and for additional storage! Other features include laminate floors, vaulted ceiling, 2" blinds, washer and dryer. The community includes a swimming pool. Trash service provided. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,895

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5144604)