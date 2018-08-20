All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

5407 E Courtney Ave

5407 East Courtney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5407 East Courtney Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath, 1032 Sqft - 5407 E Courtney Ave - Great 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Founders Village in Historic Castle Rock. Cozy up in the family room next to the wood burning fireplace and enjoy the eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom features an updated large bathroom. The large fenced back yard features a sprinkler system, large deck, and shed for additional storage. The 2 car garage has plenty of room to keep your cars out of the snow and for additional storage! Other features include laminate floors, vaulted ceiling, 2" blinds, washer and dryer. The community includes a swimming pool. Trash service provided. Small pets (under 35 lbs) allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,895
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5144604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have any available units?
5407 E Courtney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5407 E Courtney Ave have?
Some of 5407 E Courtney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 E Courtney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5407 E Courtney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 E Courtney Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave offers parking.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave has a pool.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have accessible units?
No, 5407 E Courtney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5407 E Courtney Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5407 E Courtney Ave has units with air conditioning.
