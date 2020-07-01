All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5346 East Hamilton Avenue

5346 East Hamilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5346 East Hamilton Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bedroom 2 story home with a loft! Formal living off the entry and kitchen is open to the family room. Need some extra room? The basement has extra living space and a bathroom! Enjoy the cool days outside in the large, private backyard. Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have any available units?
5346 East Hamilton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 5346 East Hamilton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5346 East Hamilton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 East Hamilton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue offer parking?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have a pool?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 East Hamilton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5346 East Hamilton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

