All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:40 PM

532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104

532 Oakwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

532 Oakwood Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo close to parks, restaurants, grocery and shopping in the heart of Castle Rock!  This first floor condo has granite slab counters, updated bath and kitchen, tile and carpeted floors, washer and drying included and is located near the community pool.  Great views of the mountains right outside your door.  Monthly flat utility fee of $145.  Includes water, sewer, trash, gas, snow removal, lawn care, community pool and 2 dedicated parking spots.  Electric is individually metered. Small dogs and cats are allowed. Available for immediate move-in!  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have any available units?
532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have?
Some of 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 currently offering any rent specials?
532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 is pet friendly.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 offer parking?
Yes, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 offers parking.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have a pool?
Yes, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 has a pool.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have accessible units?
No, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs