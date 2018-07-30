532 Oakwood Drive APT #B-104

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath condo close to parks, restaurants, grocery and shopping in the heart of Castle Rock! This first floor condo has granite slab counters, updated bath and kitchen, tile and carpeted floors, washer and drying included and is located near the community pool. Great views of the mountains right outside your door. Monthly flat utility fee of $145. Includes water, sewer, trash, gas, snow removal, lawn care, community pool and 2 dedicated parking spots. Electric is individually metered. Small dogs and cats are allowed. Available for immediate move-in!