All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 516 Gardner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
516 Gardner St
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

516 Gardner St

516 Gardner Street · (720) 903-4341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

516 Gardner Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 516 Gardner St · Avail. Jul 8

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
516 Gardner St Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement. Main floor has a formal living room, family room, powder bath, office/study, and kitchen featuring stainless side-by-side refrigerator, glass top stove/oven, built-in microwave, and stainless dishwasher. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 5-piece master bathroom with oval tub and full spare bathroom. Additional features in this great home include hardwood floors, 2-car garage, 2" blinds, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets, central heat & air, sprinkler system, huge fenced rear yard, patio and security system. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,495
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4874610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Gardner St have any available units?
516 Gardner St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Gardner St have?
Some of 516 Gardner St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Gardner St currently offering any rent specials?
516 Gardner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Gardner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 Gardner St is pet friendly.
Does 516 Gardner St offer parking?
Yes, 516 Gardner St offers parking.
Does 516 Gardner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Gardner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Gardner St have a pool?
No, 516 Gardner St does not have a pool.
Does 516 Gardner St have accessible units?
No, 516 Gardner St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Gardner St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Gardner St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 516 Gardner St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity