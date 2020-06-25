Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

516 Gardner St Available 07/08/20 4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2532 Sqft - 516 Gardner St - Available 7/8/2020. 4 Bed, 2.5 bath home in Castlewood Ranch with 2,532 finished square feet plus unfinished basement. Main floor has a formal living room, family room, powder bath, office/study, and kitchen featuring stainless side-by-side refrigerator, glass top stove/oven, built-in microwave, and stainless dishwasher. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, 5-piece master bathroom with oval tub and full spare bathroom. Additional features in this great home include hardwood floors, 2-car garage, 2" blinds, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets, central heat & air, sprinkler system, huge fenced rear yard, patio and security system. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,495

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



