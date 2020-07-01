All apartments in Castle Rock
5020 Eckert Street
5020 Eckert Street

5020 Eckert Street · No Longer Available
Location

5020 Eckert Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Your search stops here! Beautiful home in Castlewood Ranch with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1924 square feet of living space. With a 2 car garage, unfinished basement, beautiful kitchen complete with refrigerator, electric stove, microwave, garbage disposal, pantry for extra storage and cozy breakfast nook. Spacious living, dinning and media room great for entertaining. Luxury hardwood flooring throughout. A/C, ceiling fan, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets add a sense of style and comfort you will enjoy coming home to. Within minutes of parks and shopping. Community walking/biking trails.

This home is pet friendly and will not last long.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

