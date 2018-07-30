All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 50 N. Carlton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
50 N. Carlton Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 7:31 PM

50 N. Carlton Street

50 South Carlton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

50 South Carlton Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Founders Village Ranch with 2 car garage. Main floor houses the kitchen, dining, living rooms along with the hall bathroom which also adjoins the master bedroom. Lower level includes the second bedroom with adjoining bath. Extras include nice deck off the living area, large fenced yard and property is pet friendly.

Great location, easy access to charming downtown Castle Rock and only minutes from I-25. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call the office to set you showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 N. Carlton Street have any available units?
50 N. Carlton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 N. Carlton Street have?
Some of 50 N. Carlton Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 N. Carlton Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 N. Carlton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 N. Carlton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 N. Carlton Street is pet friendly.
Does 50 N. Carlton Street offer parking?
Yes, 50 N. Carlton Street offers parking.
Does 50 N. Carlton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 N. Carlton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 N. Carlton Street have a pool?
No, 50 N. Carlton Street does not have a pool.
Does 50 N. Carlton Street have accessible units?
No, 50 N. Carlton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 N. Carlton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 N. Carlton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs