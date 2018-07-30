50 N. Carlton Street

Amenities
Founders Village Ranch with 2 car garage. Main floor houses the kitchen, dining, living rooms along with the hall bathroom which also adjoins the master bedroom. Lower level includes the second bedroom with adjoining bath. Extras include nice deck off the living area, large fenced yard and property is pet friendly.
Great location, easy access to charming downtown Castle Rock and only minutes from I-25. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call the office to set you showing!