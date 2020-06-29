Amenities

4907 Stoneham Ave Available 04/01/20 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath, 1890 Sqft - 4907 Stoneham Ave - Available April 1. Spacious 3 Bed + Loft/2.5 Bath home is in the Founders Village community of Castle Rock. No matter what the season is, you will enjoy coming home to your open kitchen with a warm, modern touch. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven. As you proceed upstairs, you will be pleased with the stunning built in bookshelves that compliment the spacious loft area, making it the perfect spot for a reading space, office space, rec room or anything in between. The large master bedroom and bathroom has a walk-in closet and oval soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs. Other features in this home include formal living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, fenced rear, large patio, ceiling fans, powder bath, central heat & air, and 2-car garage. The community come with swimming pool access, trash service, and snow removal (roadways). Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,195

Application Fee: $50 / adult

Air Filter Program: $10 / month

Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



(RLNE5569164)