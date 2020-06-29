All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

4907 Stoneham Ave

4907 Stoneham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4907 Stoneham Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4907 Stoneham Ave Available 04/01/20 3 Bed + Loft, 2.5 Bath, 1890 Sqft - 4907 Stoneham Ave - Available April 1. Spacious 3 Bed + Loft/2.5 Bath home is in the Founders Village community of Castle Rock. No matter what the season is, you will enjoy coming home to your open kitchen with a warm, modern touch. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven. As you proceed upstairs, you will be pleased with the stunning built in bookshelves that compliment the spacious loft area, making it the perfect spot for a reading space, office space, rec room or anything in between. The large master bedroom and bathroom has a walk-in closet and oval soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath complete the upstairs. Other features in this home include formal living room, family room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer hookups, fenced rear, large patio, ceiling fans, powder bath, central heat & air, and 2-car garage. The community come with swimming pool access, trash service, and snow removal (roadways). Small pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 monthly pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,195
Application Fee: $50 / adult
Air Filter Program: $10 / month
Lease Admin Fee: $200 / one-time

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5569164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have any available units?
4907 Stoneham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4907 Stoneham Ave have?
Some of 4907 Stoneham Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Stoneham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Stoneham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Stoneham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4907 Stoneham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Stoneham Ave offers parking.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4907 Stoneham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4907 Stoneham Ave has a pool.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have accessible units?
No, 4907 Stoneham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Stoneham Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Stoneham Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4907 Stoneham Ave has units with air conditioning.
