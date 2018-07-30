Amenities

4367 Prairie Rose Cir Available 09/15/19 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2380 Sqft - 4367 Prairie Rose Cir - Available 9/15/2019. Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath home in the Meadows neighborhood. This home backs to open space and has a finished basement w/ wet bar. Fully equipped kitchen includes all stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and eating space. Rear yard is fully fenced with patio to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Other features included with this home are central heat & air, gas fireplace, 2-car garage, 2" blinds, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, tile floors, and formal living room. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,475

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5004114)