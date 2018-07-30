All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 4367 Prairie Rose Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
4367 Prairie Rose Cir
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

4367 Prairie Rose Cir

4367 Prairie Rose Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4367 Prairie Rose Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4367 Prairie Rose Cir Available 09/15/19 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 2380 Sqft - 4367 Prairie Rose Cir - Available 9/15/2019. Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath home in the Meadows neighborhood. This home backs to open space and has a finished basement w/ wet bar. Fully equipped kitchen includes all stainless appliances, tile backsplash, and eating space. Rear yard is fully fenced with patio to enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather. Other features included with this home are central heat & air, gas fireplace, 2-car garage, 2" blinds, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, 5-piece master bath w/ oval tub, tile floors, and formal living room. Small dogs (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. No cats please. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,475
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5004114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have any available units?
4367 Prairie Rose Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have?
Some of 4367 Prairie Rose Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 Prairie Rose Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4367 Prairie Rose Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 Prairie Rose Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir offers parking.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have a pool?
No, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have accessible units?
No, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4367 Prairie Rose Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4367 Prairie Rose Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs