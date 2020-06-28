415 Lewis Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Downtown Castle Rock at its best! Just a short 2 block walk to downtown Available September 14th, 2019 - Location! Here is your chance to live in Downtown Castle Rock, with a 2 block walk you are in the heart of town and all it has to offer. Available September 14, 2019 provided by Jaris Realty, Inc.



Not quite a tiny house but it packs a punch when you walk in with 768 square feet and perfect for 1-2 people who want to live downtown. This home offers a large living dining area with plenty of space to move around and entertain along with the private back patio. The rest of the home offers the galley kitchen, full bath with a tub shower combo. The laundry room with provided washer and dryer allows for over flow storage. Out side you will find a shed to keep trash cans and lawn equipment or gardening items.



Entertain like crazy with the large back covered deck/porch...enjoy the downtown events...and live life the way it was meant to be in this awesome area!



Included in this lease:

- Water paid by landlord .

- Trash provided by landlord.



No Pet policy.



Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing at 303-835-0041



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5151162)