All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 415 Lewis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
415 Lewis Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:49 AM

415 Lewis Street

415 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

415 Lewis Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Downtown Castle Rock at its best! Just a short 2 block walk to downtown Available September 14th, 2019 - Location! Here is your chance to live in Downtown Castle Rock, with a 2 block walk you are in the heart of town and all it has to offer. Available September 14, 2019 provided by Jaris Realty, Inc.

Not quite a tiny house but it packs a punch when you walk in with 768 square feet and perfect for 1-2 people who want to live downtown. This home offers a large living dining area with plenty of space to move around and entertain along with the private back patio. The rest of the home offers the galley kitchen, full bath with a tub shower combo. The laundry room with provided washer and dryer allows for over flow storage. Out side you will find a shed to keep trash cans and lawn equipment or gardening items.

Entertain like crazy with the large back covered deck/porch...enjoy the downtown events...and live life the way it was meant to be in this awesome area!

Included in this lease:
- Water paid by landlord .
- Trash provided by landlord.

No Pet policy.

Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing at 303-835-0041

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5151162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Lewis Street have any available units?
415 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 415 Lewis Street have?
Some of 415 Lewis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
415 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 415 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 415 Lewis Street offer parking?
No, 415 Lewis Street does not offer parking.
Does 415 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 Lewis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 415 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 415 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 415 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs