4109 Nordland Trl
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

4109 Nordland Trl

4109 Nordland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Nordland Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Castle Rock! - This amazing floor plan not only has 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, it even has a study, plus a 2 car attached garage! The vaulted ceilings in this home make it feel incredibly spacious, with cherry hardwood floors, and a gorgeous kitchen island, you can entertain your family and friends backed by a beautiful backsplash! This home is a part of the Grange HOA, so you also have access to the wonderful amenities and the amazing water park that they have, not to mention miles and miles of amazing trails to wander around on. With a stunning view from the private courtyard, you'll fall in love with this absolutely amazing home! Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5009320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Nordland Trl have any available units?
4109 Nordland Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 4109 Nordland Trl have?
Some of 4109 Nordland Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Nordland Trl currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Nordland Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Nordland Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Nordland Trl is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl offer parking?
Yes, 4109 Nordland Trl offers parking.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Nordland Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl have a pool?
No, 4109 Nordland Trl does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl have accessible units?
No, 4109 Nordland Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Nordland Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4109 Nordland Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4109 Nordland Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
