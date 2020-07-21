4109 Nordland Trl

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage courtyard

Beautiful Home in Castle Rock! - This amazing floor plan not only has 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half bathrooms, it even has a study, plus a 2 car attached garage! The vaulted ceilings in this home make it feel incredibly spacious, with cherry hardwood floors, and a gorgeous kitchen island, you can entertain your family and friends backed by a beautiful backsplash! This home is a part of the Grange HOA, so you also have access to the wonderful amenities and the amazing water park that they have, not to mention miles and miles of amazing trails to wander around on. With a stunning view from the private courtyard, you'll fall in love with this absolutely amazing home! Call us today to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5009320)