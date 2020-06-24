All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:11 PM

4000 Alcazar Drive

Location

4000 Alcazar Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home in the Meadows has over 1900 finished sq ft. Main level houses the large great room plus the dining area that leads into an open kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances and has a bar for informal eating.

Upper level consists of the loft plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is over-sized with a 4 piece master bath and a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are roomy and have a jack n jill bathroom bath between them. The two car garage has extra shelving for your storage needs. Extras include larger fenced corner lot, a\c, sprinklers front and back and is pet friendly.

Great location, minutes to the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall with all of it's shops and restaurants plus easy access to I-25!

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

