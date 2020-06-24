4000 Alcazar Drive

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home in the Meadows has over 1900 finished sq ft. Main level houses the large great room plus the dining area that leads into an open kitchen. Kitchen has all appliances and has a bar for informal eating.



Upper level consists of the loft plus 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The master suite is over-sized with a 4 piece master bath and a walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms are roomy and have a jack n jill bathroom bath between them. The two car garage has extra shelving for your storage needs. Extras include larger fenced corner lot, a\c, sprinklers front and back and is pet friendly.



Great location, minutes to the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall with all of it's shops and restaurants plus easy access to I-25!



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email us to set your showing!