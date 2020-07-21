3988 Forever Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool

Brand New House - Property Id: 173543



Brand new single house. Master planned community. Easy access to The Grange Cultural Arts Center, Taft House, community pools, parks, golf course and trails. Near Philip S. Miller Park, which features a field house, indoor pool, zip-line course, playground, athletic field and trails. Commuter friendly; near I-25 and Santa Fe Drive. Douglas County School District. Close to Outlets at Castle Rock for shopping, dining and entertainment. Beautifully upgraded home with front and back yard landscaping, sprinkler system, open friendly kitchen, large pantry, main floor is hardwood and great room that is perfect for family and friends gatherings!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/173543

Property Id 173543



(RLNE5389387)