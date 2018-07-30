All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3970 Pecos Trail

3970 Pecos Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3970 Pecos Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
garage
pet friendly
3970 Pecos Trail Available 04/12/19 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage Meadows End unit Townhome - Two story townhouse in The Meadows of Castle Rock. Nestled in the rolling hills of an established community within walking distance to trails, playground, dog-park, activities, shopping and the delightful community center, The Grange. This end unit home faces a greenbelt with a glimpse of the Rocky Mountains. Welcoming walkway and nicely fenced yard. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a five piece master bathroom. No smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.
Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4118140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 Pecos Trail have any available units?
3970 Pecos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 Pecos Trail have?
Some of 3970 Pecos Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 Pecos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3970 Pecos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 Pecos Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3970 Pecos Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3970 Pecos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3970 Pecos Trail offers parking.
Does 3970 Pecos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 Pecos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 Pecos Trail have a pool?
No, 3970 Pecos Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3970 Pecos Trail have accessible units?
No, 3970 Pecos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 Pecos Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 Pecos Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
