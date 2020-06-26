3958 Lazy K Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful four bedroom home in Metzler Ranch community in CastleRock for rent! Close to I-25 and 10 minutes from the Denver TechCenter. This two story home has been totally remodeled with a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Entire main floor has hardwood floors. Huge master is located on the main floor with a five piece bath and large walk in closets. Kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances. Large Island with bay windows in dining area. Lots of cabinets. Nice deck that leads to a fenced in back yard. Backs up to open space. Spacious formal dining area. Beautiful views! Property backs up to greenbelt and open space. Three additional bedrooms and a loft with brand new carpeting located on second floor. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement. Douglas County Schools. Close to parks, stores, and restaurants. For a private viewing please contact agent, Eddie with FRBO at 303-663-0000, 303-688-5799 home or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!