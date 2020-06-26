All apartments in Castle Rock
3958 Lazy K Drive
3958 Lazy K Drive

3958 Lazy K Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3958 Lazy K Dr, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful four bedroom home in Metzler Ranch community in CastleRock for rent! Close to I-25 and 10 minutes from the Denver TechCenter. This two story home has been totally remodeled with a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Entire main floor has hardwood floors. Huge master is located on the main floor with a five piece bath and large walk in closets. Kitchen has all brand new stainless steel appliances. Large Island with bay windows in dining area. Lots of cabinets. Nice deck that leads to a fenced in back yard. Backs up to open space. Spacious formal dining area. Beautiful views! Property backs up to greenbelt and open space. Three additional bedrooms and a loft with brand new carpeting located on second floor. Lots of storage in the unfinished basement. Douglas County Schools. Close to parks, stores, and restaurants. For a private viewing please contact agent, Eddie with FRBO at 303-663-0000, 303-688-5799 home or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have any available units?
3958 Lazy K Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3958 Lazy K Drive have?
Some of 3958 Lazy K Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 Lazy K Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3958 Lazy K Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 Lazy K Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3958 Lazy K Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3958 Lazy K Drive offers parking.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 Lazy K Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have a pool?
No, 3958 Lazy K Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have accessible units?
No, 3958 Lazy K Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3958 Lazy K Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3958 Lazy K Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3958 Lazy K Drive has units with air conditioning.
