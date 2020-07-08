3943 Nordland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Evolve Real Estate: Stunning Townhome in the Meadows: 3 bdr + Office + Attached Garage + Small Front Yard@! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY - IN LIGHT OF SOCIAL DISCTANCING: VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME IS AVAILABLE AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS AD. This gorgeous townhome is available immediately.



The main level features a welcoming family room with a beautiful gas fireplace and tall ceilings. Up one flight of stairs is a spacious kitchen with a dining room and an area for an office or a playroom. Up another flight of stairs are the three bedrooms with two baths.



This home boasts beautiful hardwood floors, newer paint, and many more upgrades. There's a small front yard which is a very rare find with townhomes and a two-car attached garage.



The home is located in the Meadows and walking distance to Paintbrush park with lots of trails, playgrounds, and rec areas. The Meadows rec center and the pool is just a short drive from this lovely home.



Pet policy: no more than 2 pets. $20 per pet monthly pet rent and $350 per pet deposit.



VIDEO WALK-THRU: https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/925280027885307/



(RLNE1994304)