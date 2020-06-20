Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2315 Sqft - 3740 Celestial Ave - Like new!! This amazing 3-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is only 2 year old, loaded with upgrades, and is conveniently located in the Meadows close to the Castle Rock Promenade, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, and I-25. Beautiful engineered hardwoods on main level with light and bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings, family room, kitchen, master bedroom and powder room. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, roll out cabinets, kitchen island for extra seating is perfect for entertaining! There's a sliding patio door off the main floor that opens to one of 2 decks. The second level hosts a spacious loft, full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms. In the finished basement is a living room/dining room, laundry and garage access. This community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Small pets allowed (1 total) with $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,395

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



