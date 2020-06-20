All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 3740 Celestial Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
3740 Celestial Ave
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

3740 Celestial Ave

3740 Celestial Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3740 Celestial Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed/2.5 Bath, 2315 Sqft - 3740 Celestial Ave - Like new!! This amazing 3-story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is only 2 year old, loaded with upgrades, and is conveniently located in the Meadows close to the Castle Rock Promenade, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, and I-25. Beautiful engineered hardwoods on main level with light and bright open floor plan, 9' ceilings, family room, kitchen, master bedroom and powder room. Gourmet kitchen with slab granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, roll out cabinets, kitchen island for extra seating is perfect for entertaining! There's a sliding patio door off the main floor that opens to one of 2 decks. The second level hosts a spacious loft, full bathroom and 3 additional bedrooms. In the finished basement is a living room/dining room, laundry and garage access. This community offers a pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Small pets allowed (1 total) with $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,395
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5094055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3740 Celestial Ave have any available units?
3740 Celestial Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3740 Celestial Ave have?
Some of 3740 Celestial Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3740 Celestial Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3740 Celestial Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3740 Celestial Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave offers parking.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave has a pool.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave have accessible units?
No, 3740 Celestial Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3740 Celestial Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3740 Celestial Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs