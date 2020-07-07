3488 Emily Street

Amenities

Beautiful New Paired Home - Property Id: 274979



Lovely, brand new, maintenance free home right near open space. This beautiful home has a private deck with a fenced in maintenance free yard. There are 3 light filled bedrooms and an additional family room/loft. The laundry room is upstairs & there is an attached two car garage. Living here gives you membership in The Grange, with an elaborate pool and rec center. Move in ready!

