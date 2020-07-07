All apartments in Castle Rock
3488 Emily Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

3488 Emily Street

3488 Emily Street · No Longer Available
Location

3488 Emily Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful New Paired Home - Property Id: 274979

Lovely, brand new, maintenance free home right near open space. This beautiful home has a private deck with a fenced in maintenance free yard. There are 3 light filled bedrooms and an additional family room/loft. The laundry room is upstairs & there is an attached two car garage. Living here gives you membership in The Grange, with an elaborate pool and rec center. Move in ready!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274979
Property Id 274979

(RLNE5819027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
