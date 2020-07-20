3432 Grey Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a side load 3 car garage. Over 2600 square feet on two levels plus a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs.



Main level houses the great room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, laundry plus a half bathroom. Kitchen is loaded with extras including the prep island, solid surface tops, double oven, microwave and gas cook top.



The upper level contains a total of 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the 5 piece master. Master suite is expansive with sitting area and walk in closet, soaking tub and lots of natrual light.



Extras include large partially covered stamped concrete patio, professionally landscaped fenced yard, dog run, and air conditioning.



Great location, close to major shopping including the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall and minutes to I-25 for easy access to either the Denver metro area or south to Colorado Springs.



This property is managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.