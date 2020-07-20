All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated June 24 2019 at 6:05 PM

3432 Grey Court

3432 Grey Court · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Grey Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Metzler Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with a side load 3 car garage. Over 2600 square feet on two levels plus a large unfinished basement for all your storage needs.

Main level houses the great room with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, laundry plus a half bathroom. Kitchen is loaded with extras including the prep island, solid surface tops, double oven, microwave and gas cook top.

The upper level contains a total of 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the 5 piece master. Master suite is expansive with sitting area and walk in closet, soaking tub and lots of natrual light.

Extras include large partially covered stamped concrete patio, professionally landscaped fenced yard, dog run, and air conditioning.

Great location, close to major shopping including the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall and minutes to I-25 for easy access to either the Denver metro area or south to Colorado Springs.

This property is managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

How much should you be paying for rent?

