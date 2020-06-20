3391 Scaup Trl

Amenities
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage.
Brand new (build in 2018)! The main floor is perfect for entertaining - the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the open main floor. All brand new appliances with upstairs laundry room! Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, large shower and a separate toilet room. Full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage, just 40 min to Downtown Denver.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5887468)