Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

3391 Scaup Trl

3391 Scaup Trail · (833) 367-6963
Location

3391 Scaup Trail, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Crystal Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2395 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2263 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage.

Brand new (build in 2018)! The main floor is perfect for entertaining - the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the open main floor. All brand new appliances with upstairs laundry room! Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, large shower and a separate toilet room. Full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage, just 40 min to Downtown Denver.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3391 Scaup Trl have any available units?
3391 Scaup Trl has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3391 Scaup Trl have?
Some of 3391 Scaup Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3391 Scaup Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3391 Scaup Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3391 Scaup Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3391 Scaup Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3391 Scaup Trl offers parking.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3391 Scaup Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl have a pool?
No, 3391 Scaup Trl does not have a pool.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl have accessible units?
No, 3391 Scaup Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3391 Scaup Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3391 Scaup Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3391 Scaup Trl has units with air conditioning.
