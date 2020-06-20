3391 Scaup Trl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available 07/24/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + loft with attached 2-car garage.



Brand new (build in 2018)! The main floor is perfect for entertaining - the kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout the open main floor. All brand new appliances with upstairs laundry room! Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and the master bath has a soaking tub, large shower and a separate toilet room. Full unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage, just 40 min to Downtown Denver.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



