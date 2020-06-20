3338 Starry Night Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room 24hr maintenance

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous4 bedroom 4 bathroom ranch on a corner lot, in a cul-de-sac. Upgraded hardwood hickory floors, pad, carpet, Quarzite counters & soft close cabs thru-out. Maple Painted Limestone cabinets in kitchen with seeded glass & lighting, under cabinet lighting, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop. Designer lighting & window treatments, restoration hardware, stacked crown molding in entry, great room, & master. The unique finishes extend to wrought iron staircase, modern fireplace with stacked stone. Your large Master Suite is complete with a custom barn door, dual vanities, large walk in shower, 2 walk in closets. A large en suite attic loft has a walk in closet, shower and dual vanities. Need more space? Relax in the finished basement where you will find 4th bedroom, movie/game room & 4th bathroom. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the back deck! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.