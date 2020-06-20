All apartments in Castle Rock
3338 Starry Night Loop

3338 Starry Night Loop
Location

3338 Starry Night Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Castle Rock! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room.
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous4 bedroom 4 bathroom ranch on a corner lot, in a cul-de-sac. Upgraded hardwood hickory floors, pad, carpet, Quarzite counters & soft close cabs thru-out. Maple Painted Limestone cabinets in kitchen with seeded glass & lighting, under cabinet lighting, SS Kitchen Aid appliances, gas cooktop. Designer lighting & window treatments, restoration hardware, stacked crown molding in entry, great room, & master. The unique finishes extend to wrought iron staircase, modern fireplace with stacked stone. Your large Master Suite is complete with a custom barn door, dual vanities, large walk in shower, 2 walk in closets. A large en suite attic loft has a walk in closet, shower and dual vanities. Need more space? Relax in the finished basement where you will find 4th bedroom, movie/game room & 4th bathroom. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer nights outside on the back deck! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have any available units?
3338 Starry Night Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3338 Starry Night Loop have?
Some of 3338 Starry Night Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Starry Night Loop currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Starry Night Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Starry Night Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 Starry Night Loop is pet friendly.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop offer parking?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not offer parking.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have a pool?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not have a pool.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have accessible units?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 Starry Night Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 Starry Night Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

