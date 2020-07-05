All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

3180 Ireland Moss

3180 Ireland Moss Street · No Longer Available
Location

3180 Ireland Moss Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL like new 4 bedroom in the Meadows - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom new home in the desired Meadows community of Castle Rock. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and oversized granite island. Living and dining area is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs including the lovely master. One bedroom or flex-space downstairs. Hard floors throughout the main floor. Custom wood feature walls. Full unfinished basement. Corner lot with wrap around front porch. Oversized 2 car garage with grass in front and back yard. One block to the park and 3 blocks to an open space trail. Walking distance to one of two community pools. ***NO SMOKING***NO MMJ Growing, Cultivating, Smoking***NO PETS*** Rent to own option too! for showings email: BABYSURFER123@msn.com or call Serafin (505) 417-4680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5316079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Ireland Moss have any available units?
3180 Ireland Moss doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3180 Ireland Moss have?
Some of 3180 Ireland Moss's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Ireland Moss currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Ireland Moss is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Ireland Moss pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Ireland Moss is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Ireland Moss offers parking.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Ireland Moss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss have a pool?
Yes, 3180 Ireland Moss has a pool.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss have accessible units?
No, 3180 Ireland Moss does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss have units with dishwashers?
No, 3180 Ireland Moss does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 Ireland Moss have units with air conditioning?
No, 3180 Ireland Moss does not have units with air conditioning.

