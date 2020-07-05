3180 Ireland Moss

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL like new 4 bedroom in the Meadows - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom new home in the desired Meadows community of Castle Rock. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and oversized granite island. Living and dining area is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms upstairs including the lovely master. One bedroom or flex-space downstairs. Hard floors throughout the main floor. Custom wood feature walls. Full unfinished basement. Corner lot with wrap around front porch. Oversized 2 car garage with grass in front and back yard. One block to the park and 3 blocks to an open space trail. Walking distance to one of two community pools. ***NO SMOKING***NO MMJ Growing, Cultivating, Smoking***NO PETS*** Rent to own option too! for showings email: BABYSURFER123@msn.com or call Serafin (505) 417-4680



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5316079)