3168 W calpso ct

Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506



Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock. Hardwood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, finished basement, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, front yard with sprinklers. New bathroom, new paint, new cared back yard with artificial grass, careless and beautiful. Kid friendly neighborhood, community pool, close to schools. Trash & HOA paid by owner. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available JUNE 16. One year lease. $2,450 per month, $2,450 security deposit. Some pets ok. No smoking of any kind.

Beautiful home close to school, hospital and out let mall.

