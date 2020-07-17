All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

3168 W calpso ct

3168 West Calypso Court · (720) 532-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3168 West Calypso Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
internet access
Updated single house at meadows - Property Id: 300506

Updated 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, remodeled two story home with a full finished basement in the Meadows, Castle Rock. Hardwood flooring, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, finished basement, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, front yard with sprinklers. New bathroom, new paint, new cared back yard with artificial grass, careless and beautiful. Kid friendly neighborhood, community pool, close to schools. Trash & HOA paid by owner. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available JUNE 16. One year lease. $2,450 per month, $2,450 security deposit. Some pets ok. No smoking of any kind.
Beautiful home close to school, hospital and out let mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300506
Property Id 300506

(RLNE5856472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3168 W calpso ct have any available units?
3168 W calpso ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3168 W calpso ct have?
Some of 3168 W calpso ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3168 W calpso ct currently offering any rent specials?
3168 W calpso ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3168 W calpso ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3168 W calpso ct is pet friendly.
Does 3168 W calpso ct offer parking?
No, 3168 W calpso ct does not offer parking.
Does 3168 W calpso ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3168 W calpso ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3168 W calpso ct have a pool?
Yes, 3168 W calpso ct has a pool.
Does 3168 W calpso ct have accessible units?
No, 3168 W calpso ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3168 W calpso ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3168 W calpso ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3168 W calpso ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3168 W calpso ct does not have units with air conditioning.
