Castle Rock, CO
3139 Hardin Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:49 PM

3139 Hardin Street

3139 Hardin Street
Location

3139 Hardin Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
pool
Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath NEW home available for move-in June 20th! Beautiful mountain views from the family room and upper bedrooms! Gorgeous custom upgrades and touches throughout. Nearly 2400 finished living space and a great walk out lower level perfect for kids play area, hobbies or open office. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange community pools, Taft House and event areas.

Walk or bike to the Meadows Town Center for coffee shops, restaurants, movies and shops. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.

Available for move-in after June 20th!

Dogs and Cats allowed. Non-smokers only please. Contact us for a showing today.

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3139 Hardin Street have any available units?
3139 Hardin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 3139 Hardin Street have?
Some of 3139 Hardin Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3139 Hardin Street currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Hardin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Hardin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3139 Hardin Street is pet friendly.
Does 3139 Hardin Street offer parking?
No, 3139 Hardin Street does not offer parking.
Does 3139 Hardin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3139 Hardin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Hardin Street have a pool?
Yes, 3139 Hardin Street has a pool.
Does 3139 Hardin Street have accessible units?
No, 3139 Hardin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Hardin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Hardin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 Hardin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 Hardin Street does not have units with air conditioning.

