3139 Hardin Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar pool

Beautiful 3 Bed, 3 Bath NEW home available for move-in June 20th! Beautiful mountain views from the family room and upper bedrooms! Gorgeous custom upgrades and touches throughout. Nearly 2400 finished living space and a great walk out lower level perfect for kids play area, hobbies or open office. Living here also gives you access to the acclaimed Grange community pools, Taft House and event areas.



Walk or bike to the Meadows Town Center for coffee shops, restaurants, movies and shops. The huge outdoor park, zip line, and pool at the Phillip S Miller Park is just minutes away. Miles of outdoor trails and quick access to the mountains makes this home an outdoor enthusiasts paradise! Minutes to the Outlet Mall and Promenade shopping center and I-25 access for quick commute.



Available for move-in after June 20th!



Dogs and Cats allowed. Non-smokers only please. Contact us for a showing today.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate, LLC