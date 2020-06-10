All apartments in Castle Rock
309 Anderson St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

309 Anderson St

309 Anderson Street · (720) 903-4341
Location

309 Anderson Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 Anderson St · Avail. Jun 24

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
on-site laundry
parking
309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock. This fabulous unit features 2 queen-size beds, multiple flat panel TV's throughout, dining area, living area upstairs with another living area on lower level, and an office set up as a business center. Kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliance including a gas stove/oven. Home has a large fenced in rear yard and a covered parking space plus additional drive-way parking. Clean and brightly decorated with hardwood floors. The home fully updated including a gorgeous kitchen outfitted with all the tools needed to enjoy your stay. Large laundry room has newer front load washer and drying units. This home is walking distance to downtown Castle Rock where you can enjoy multiple restaurants, brewers, coffee shots, and boutiques. I-25 is only 0.8 mile away allowing convenient access to downtown Denver (35-40 mins) or Colorado Springs (45-50 mins).

Application Fee: $50 per adult
Security Deposit: $1,500 (waived for corporate client with credit card on file)
Cleaning Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed (certain restrictions). $250 pet deposit per pet. $50 additional monthly pet rent per pet.

(RLNE5712747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 309 Anderson St have any available units?
309 Anderson St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Anderson St have?
Some of 309 Anderson St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Anderson St currently offering any rent specials?
309 Anderson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Anderson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Anderson St is pet friendly.
Does 309 Anderson St offer parking?
Yes, 309 Anderson St does offer parking.
Does 309 Anderson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Anderson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Anderson St have a pool?
No, 309 Anderson St does not have a pool.
Does 309 Anderson St have accessible units?
No, 309 Anderson St does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Anderson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Anderson St has units with dishwashers.

