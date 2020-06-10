Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center on-site laundry parking

309 Anderson St Available 06/24/20 Corporate Rental, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Heart of Castle Rock - In the heart of Downtown Castle Rock, this bright, fully-furnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom plus fully equipped office is less than a half mile from the center of Old Town Castle Rock. This fabulous unit features 2 queen-size beds, multiple flat panel TV's throughout, dining area, living area upstairs with another living area on lower level, and an office set up as a business center. Kitchen is fully equipped with all stainless steel appliance including a gas stove/oven. Home has a large fenced in rear yard and a covered parking space plus additional drive-way parking. Clean and brightly decorated with hardwood floors. The home fully updated including a gorgeous kitchen outfitted with all the tools needed to enjoy your stay. Large laundry room has newer front load washer and drying units. This home is walking distance to downtown Castle Rock where you can enjoy multiple restaurants, brewers, coffee shots, and boutiques. I-25 is only 0.8 mile away allowing convenient access to downtown Denver (35-40 mins) or Colorado Springs (45-50 mins).



Application Fee: $50 per adult

Security Deposit: $1,500 (waived for corporate client with credit card on file)

Cleaning Deposit: $350

Pets Allowed (certain restrictions). $250 pet deposit per pet. $50 additional monthly pet rent per pet.



