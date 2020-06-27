2901 McCracken Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This beautiful home has over 3100 finished sq ft plus a large unfinished basement (1700 sq ft) for all your storage needs. There are a total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus additional formal office and large 3 car garage. Beautiful large landscaped backyard includes covered patio plus an additional stamped concrete patio and fire pit.



Main floor houses the formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, nook and large great room with fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include the office, powder bathroom and main floor laundry with washer\dryer. Upper level consists of the 4 bedrooms; 1 master suite with 5 piece bath, a second suite with its own bathroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath.



Gorgeous well maintained home! Extras include dual HVAC units, natural gas grill, epoxy garage floor and front range views. Located in the south part of Castle Rock, only a 5 minute drive to I-25 and minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call or email us for additional information or to set your showing.