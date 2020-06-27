All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 30 2019 at 6:14 PM

2901 McCracken Lane

2901 Mccracken Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Mccracken Lane, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This beautiful home has over 3100 finished sq ft plus a large unfinished basement (1700 sq ft) for all your storage needs. There are a total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus additional formal office and large 3 car garage. Beautiful large landscaped backyard includes covered patio plus an additional stamped concrete patio and fire pit.

Main floor houses the formal dining room, gourmet kitchen, nook and large great room with fireplace. Additional rooms on this level include the office, powder bathroom and main floor laundry with washer\dryer. Upper level consists of the 4 bedrooms; 1 master suite with 5 piece bath, a second suite with its own bathroom plus 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath.

Gorgeous well maintained home! Extras include dual HVAC units, natural gas grill, epoxy garage floor and front range views. Located in the south part of Castle Rock, only a 5 minute drive to I-25 and minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call or email us for additional information or to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 McCracken Lane have any available units?
2901 McCracken Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2901 McCracken Lane have?
Some of 2901 McCracken Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 McCracken Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2901 McCracken Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 McCracken Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2901 McCracken Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2901 McCracken Lane offers parking.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2901 McCracken Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane have a pool?
No, 2901 McCracken Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane have accessible units?
No, 2901 McCracken Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 McCracken Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 McCracken Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2901 McCracken Lane has units with air conditioning.
