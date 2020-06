2575 HILLCROFT Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS EXCITING NEW 2 STY HOME BUILT IN CASTLE ROCK'S "CRYSTAL VALLEY." LIGHT, BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH GREAT ROOM CONCEPT, PLENTY OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT, ELEGANT FIXTURES, DOWNSTAIRS STUDY/BEDROOM, GOURMET KITCHEN UPGRADED WITH MASSIVE KITCHEN ISLAND, NEW APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN, UPGRADED CABINETS PLUS SUNROOM UPGRADE, FORMAL DINING ROOM, 3-CAR GARAGE. ON THE 2ND LEVEL: A BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE WITH UPGRADED DELUXE MASTER BATH, SPACIOUS LOFT AND LAUNDRY ROOM. LANDSCAPING WILL BE COMPLETED.