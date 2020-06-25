All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2538 Coach House Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2538 Coach House Loop
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

2538 Coach House Loop

2538 Coach House Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2538 Coach House Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
CALL OR TEXT MATT FOR SHOWING: (303)408-0980. Two hours notice is required as it is tenant occupied.
Charming Home in The Meadows with NO CARPET! Stainless appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus loft area (perfect office space or playroom). Enjoy two amazing recreation areas with pools, slides, playgrounds and concessions (when available, restrictions due to Covid are in place) in the summer at The Grange and Taft House. Walking distance from open space, trails, playgrounds, and events. Cats and Dogs welcome (pet fees apply). Available AUGUST 1ST, 2020. Tenant pays utilities and maintains lawn. Landlord pays taxes, trash, HOA dues, and will blow out sprinklers in October (or sooner if necessary). Washer and Dryer included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 Coach House Loop have any available units?
2538 Coach House Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2538 Coach House Loop have?
Some of 2538 Coach House Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 Coach House Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2538 Coach House Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 Coach House Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 Coach House Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop offer parking?
No, 2538 Coach House Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 Coach House Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2538 Coach House Loop has a pool.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop have accessible units?
No, 2538 Coach House Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2538 Coach House Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 2538 Coach House Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 2538 Coach House Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs