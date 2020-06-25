2538 Coach House Loop

Amenities

CALL OR TEXT MATT FOR SHOWING: (303)408-0980. Two hours notice is required as it is tenant occupied.

Charming Home in The Meadows with NO CARPET! Stainless appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus loft area (perfect office space or playroom). Enjoy two amazing recreation areas with pools, slides, playgrounds and concessions (when available, restrictions due to Covid are in place) in the summer at The Grange and Taft House. Walking distance from open space, trails, playgrounds, and events. Cats and Dogs welcome (pet fees apply). Available AUGUST 1ST, 2020. Tenant pays utilities and maintains lawn. Landlord pays taxes, trash, HOA dues, and will blow out sprinklers in October (or sooner if necessary). Washer and Dryer included in rent.