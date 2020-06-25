Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3173 Sqft - 2349 Tavern Way - This 2-story w/ full walk-out basement is perfectly positioned at the end of a cul-de-sac, boasting a classic view of 'The Rock' (butte that is Castle Rock's namesake), as well as spectacular front range and city views. Inviting entry leads to a massive great room w/ a cozy corner fireplace, open to a spacious eat-in kitchen w/ granite center island. The formal dining room is ideal for extended gatherings. Main floor office/den has ample light and French doors for privacy. Large, convenient laundry/mud room. Nook has sliding doors to composite deck with stairs to fully landscaped yard and flagstone patio. Striking iron railing leads to the second floor. Stunning master suite w/ see-thru fireplace. 5-piece master bath has a jet-action tub and massive closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs of which 2 are connected by aJack-n-Jill double-sink bath, and 4th bdrm w/ en-suite bath. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. Other features include huge unfinished walk-out basement, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Small pets (under 25 lbs and over 1 year) considered with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online at integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,850

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10 / month



**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.



