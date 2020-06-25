All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2349 Tavern Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2349 Tavern Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2349 Tavern Way

2349 Tavern Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2349 Tavern Way, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, 3173 Sqft - 2349 Tavern Way - This 2-story w/ full walk-out basement is perfectly positioned at the end of a cul-de-sac, boasting a classic view of 'The Rock' (butte that is Castle Rock's namesake), as well as spectacular front range and city views. Inviting entry leads to a massive great room w/ a cozy corner fireplace, open to a spacious eat-in kitchen w/ granite center island. The formal dining room is ideal for extended gatherings. Main floor office/den has ample light and French doors for privacy. Large, convenient laundry/mud room. Nook has sliding doors to composite deck with stairs to fully landscaped yard and flagstone patio. Striking iron railing leads to the second floor. Stunning master suite w/ see-thru fireplace. 5-piece master bath has a jet-action tub and massive closet. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs of which 2 are connected by aJack-n-Jill double-sink bath, and 4th bdrm w/ en-suite bath. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet. Other features include huge unfinished walk-out basement, 3 car garage, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, tile floors, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Small pets (under 25 lbs and over 1 year) considered with $250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. Schedule a showing online at integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,850
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10 / month

**Information in this advertisement deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease agreement.

(RLNE4674538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2349 Tavern Way have any available units?
2349 Tavern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2349 Tavern Way have?
Some of 2349 Tavern Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2349 Tavern Way currently offering any rent specials?
2349 Tavern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2349 Tavern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2349 Tavern Way is pet friendly.
Does 2349 Tavern Way offer parking?
Yes, 2349 Tavern Way offers parking.
Does 2349 Tavern Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2349 Tavern Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2349 Tavern Way have a pool?
No, 2349 Tavern Way does not have a pool.
Does 2349 Tavern Way have accessible units?
No, 2349 Tavern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2349 Tavern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2349 Tavern Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2349 Tavern Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2349 Tavern Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs