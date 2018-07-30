2317 Cactus Bloom Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This property is available NOW so come check out this HUGE home in the Meadows community of Castle Rock. This house has plenty of room for your family and guests to play and stay. This place is an entertainers dream home. As you walk into the main living area you there is a spacious and private home office. The rest of the space opens to a vast and open concept dining room, living room and kitchen with lots of architectural details, including pillars and rustic wood wall feature. Let your imagination run wild when decorating this space and making it your own. The kitchen is a GRAND space with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All appliances come with the property including Microwave and Dishwasher.



Enjoy the 300+ days of Colorado sun and fun on this massive stamped concrete patio and low maintenance yard. This home not only features a large living room on the main, but also a massive family room on the upper level. Plenty of spaces for everyone to gather and spend quality time. There is a large master with master suite. The bath has lots of cabinet storage and dual sinks, large soaker tub and glass enclosed shower. The master bedroom closet is HUGE and could be considered a bedroom on its own -- it's that BIG!



The basement is setup with a kitchenette, three more LARGE bedrooms and a full bath.



The Grange and Taft House are included amenities in this community as well as easy access to trails and the many parks in The Meadows. See why you will want to make this your new home!!!



We are looking to rent this home for a minimum of 22 months (until July 2021).



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/2317-Cactus-Bloom-Ct-Virtual-Tour



