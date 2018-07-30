All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2317 Cactus Bloom Ct
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

2317 Cactus Bloom Ct

2317 Cactus Bloom Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2317 Cactus Bloom Court, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is available NOW so come check out this HUGE home in the Meadows community of Castle Rock. This house has plenty of room for your family and guests to play and stay. This place is an entertainers dream home. As you walk into the main living area you there is a spacious and private home office. The rest of the space opens to a vast and open concept dining room, living room and kitchen with lots of architectural details, including pillars and rustic wood wall feature. Let your imagination run wild when decorating this space and making it your own. The kitchen is a GRAND space with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All appliances come with the property including Microwave and Dishwasher.

Enjoy the 300+ days of Colorado sun and fun on this massive stamped concrete patio and low maintenance yard. This home not only features a large living room on the main, but also a massive family room on the upper level. Plenty of spaces for everyone to gather and spend quality time. There is a large master with master suite. The bath has lots of cabinet storage and dual sinks, large soaker tub and glass enclosed shower. The master bedroom closet is HUGE and could be considered a bedroom on its own -- it's that BIG!

The basement is setup with a kitchenette, three more LARGE bedrooms and a full bath.

The Grange and Taft House are included amenities in this community as well as easy access to trails and the many parks in The Meadows. See why you will want to make this your new home!!!

This property is available NOW so come check out this HUGE home in the Meadows community of Castle Rock. This house has plenty of room for your family and guests to play and stay. This place is an entertainers dream home. As you walk into the main living area you there is a spacious and private home office. The rest of the space opens to a vast and open concept dining room, living room and kitchen with lots of architectural details, including pillars and rustic wood wall feature. Let your imagination run wild when decorating this space and making it your own. The kitchen is a GRAND space with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. All appliances come with the property including Microwave and Dishwasher.

Enjoy the 300+ days of Colorado sun and fun on this massive stamped concrete patio and low maintenance yard. This home not only features a large living room on the main, but also a massive family room on the upper level. Plenty of spaces for everyone to gather and spend quality time. There is a large master with master suite. The bath has lots of cabinet storage and dual sinks, large soaker tub and glass enclosed shower. The master bedroom closet is HUGE and could be considered a bedroom on its own -- it's that BIG!

The basement is setup with a kitchenette, three more LARGE bedrooms and a full bath.

The Grange and Taft House are included amenities in this community as well as easy access to trails and the many parks in The Meadows. See why you will want to make this your new home!!!

We are looking to rent this home for a minimum of 22 months (until July 2021).

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/2317-Cactus-Bloom-Ct-Virtual-Tour

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have any available units?
2317 Cactus Bloom Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have?
Some of 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Cactus Bloom Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct offers parking.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct has a pool.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have accessible units?
No, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2317 Cactus Bloom Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs