2275 Quartz St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Welcome Home! Bright and clean three bedroom three bathroom home located in awesome Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock. This 2-story home features an open floorplan on the . main level with the living room, kitchen, dining, half bath, and backyard access with newly updated flooring. The kitchen features newer countertops and updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and master bathroom with a large walk in closet, and two additional bedrooms that share the 3rd full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Outside is a fenced private yard.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Trash service is included in the rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!