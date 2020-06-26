All apartments in Castle Rock
2275 Quartz St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

2275 Quartz St

2275 Quartz Street · No Longer Available
Location

2275 Quartz Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Welcome Home! Bright and clean three bedroom three bathroom home located in awesome Meadows neighborhood in Castle Rock. This 2-story home features an open floorplan on the . main level with the living room, kitchen, dining, half bath, and backyard access with newly updated flooring. The kitchen features newer countertops and updated stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom and master bathroom with a large walk in closet, and two additional bedrooms that share the 3rd full bath. The laundry room is conveniently located on the upper level. Outside is a fenced private yard.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly. Pet deposit is $300 for the first, $200 for each additional. All appliances are included. Trash service is included in the rent, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 Quartz St have any available units?
2275 Quartz St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2275 Quartz St have?
Some of 2275 Quartz St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 Quartz St currently offering any rent specials?
2275 Quartz St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 Quartz St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2275 Quartz St is pet friendly.
Does 2275 Quartz St offer parking?
No, 2275 Quartz St does not offer parking.
Does 2275 Quartz St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 Quartz St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 Quartz St have a pool?
No, 2275 Quartz St does not have a pool.
Does 2275 Quartz St have accessible units?
No, 2275 Quartz St does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 Quartz St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2275 Quartz St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2275 Quartz St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2275 Quartz St does not have units with air conditioning.
