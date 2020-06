Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Corner Home in Castle Rock - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home - Gorgeous home in Castle Rock! Master bedroom comes with attached bathroom, walk in closet and deck overlooking backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs including the master bedroom and Jack & Jill style bathroom for 2 other upstairs bedrooms. Main level has additional room may be used as office or 4th bedroom & there is a 1/2 bath for guests. Basement is unfinished, great space for storage, work area or man cave. Attached over-sized 2 car garage and all this on a corner lot.



(RLNE5834670)