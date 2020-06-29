All apartments in Castle Rock
2215 Summerhill Drive

2215 Summerhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Summerhill Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Castle Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Beautiful New Construction home in Castle Rock! - Come tour this beautiful single-family home in Douglas County! This property features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood throughout the main floor, a gas fireplace, and grand vaulted ceilings. The amazing gourmet kitchen is the highlight of this home and includes granite countertops, a large center island, and recently updated cabinetry. Off the informal dining room, you will find a lovely wood deck great for entertaining and taking in the Colorado views. You can also enjoy extra outdoor living space on the spacious walkout basement patio! This property is located just a short distance from Douglas County High School, Castle Rock Community Rec Center, the Castle Rock Shopping Outlets, with easy access to I-25. You will love this home and all of its awesome upgrades! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Pets - No
Appliances - Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven, Stove, Fridge, Freezer, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace
Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have any available units?
2215 Summerhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2215 Summerhill Drive have?
Some of 2215 Summerhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Summerhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Summerhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Summerhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Summerhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive offer parking?
No, 2215 Summerhill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Summerhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2215 Summerhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2215 Summerhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Summerhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Summerhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Summerhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

