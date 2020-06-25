2161 Coach House Loop

Amenities

Wonderful home in the Meadows - Wonderful home in the Meadows - This large open home has two living spaces, one on the main level with a large bedroom, full size bath and living area with walk-out to a private patio and fenced backyard.



The second space is upstairs and includes a large bedroom, attached full bath and large walk-in closet and has a great mountain view from the window; a huge living room that offers a balcony where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or dinner in the evening; a kitchen and dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and great hardwood floors that overlook the large living room; and a bonus area that can be used as an open office, play/sitting area with great mountain views.



This home as a lot to offer and you should see for yourself!



Perks:



Membership to the Grange, mountain view from the back, deck off of main living area, walking/hiking trails, nearby restaurants and shops, easy access to highway



No pets, smoke free home



Minimum lease term available is one year, but two year lease is preferred.



Ice maker not included and there is no central air (a/c).

Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



