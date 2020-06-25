All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 2161 Coach House Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
2161 Coach House Loop
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

2161 Coach House Loop

2161 Coach House Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
The Meadows
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2161 Coach House Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Wonderful home in the Meadows - Wonderful home in the Meadows - This large open home has two living spaces, one on the main level with a large bedroom, full size bath and living area with walk-out to a private patio and fenced backyard.

The second space is upstairs and includes a large bedroom, attached full bath and large walk-in closet and has a great mountain view from the window; a huge living room that offers a balcony where you can enjoy coffee in the morning or dinner in the evening; a kitchen and dining area with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry cabinets, and great hardwood floors that overlook the large living room; and a bonus area that can be used as an open office, play/sitting area with great mountain views.

This home as a lot to offer and you should see for yourself!

Perks:

Membership to the Grange, mountain view from the back, deck off of main living area, walking/hiking trails, nearby restaurants and shops, easy access to highway

No pets, smoke free home

Minimum lease term available is one year, but two year lease is preferred.

Ice maker not included and there is no central air (a/c).
Please note the displayed photos were not taken this year.
Sorry no pets please.

$20 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $150 Holding Fee due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. A two year lease is preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5362502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Coach House Loop have any available units?
2161 Coach House Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2161 Coach House Loop have?
Some of 2161 Coach House Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Coach House Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Coach House Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Coach House Loop pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop offer parking?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop does not offer parking.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop have a pool?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop have accessible units?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Coach House Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2161 Coach House Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2161 Coach House Loop has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Bluffs at Castle Rock Apartments
483 Scott Blvd
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs