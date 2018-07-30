All apartments in Castle Rock
2069 Granger Circle

2069 Granger Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2069 Granger Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Castle Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Former model home in Castle Highlands. Great condition with an open floor plan. Newer paint and carpet! Open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, large kitchen with island. Kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace. Two bedrooms and hall bath are towards the front of the house. The large master is located off the family room.

Full unfinished basement, great for storage! Central location, minutes from downtown Castle Rock and the Outlet Malls.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 Granger Circle have any available units?
2069 Granger Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2069 Granger Circle have?
Some of 2069 Granger Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 Granger Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2069 Granger Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 Granger Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2069 Granger Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2069 Granger Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2069 Granger Circle offers parking.
Does 2069 Granger Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 Granger Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 Granger Circle have a pool?
No, 2069 Granger Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2069 Granger Circle have accessible units?
No, 2069 Granger Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 Granger Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2069 Granger Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 Granger Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2069 Granger Circle has units with air conditioning.

