2069 Granger Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Former model home in Castle Highlands. Great condition with an open floor plan. Newer paint and carpet! Open floor plan with a formal living, formal dining, large kitchen with island. Kitchen is open to the family room with a fireplace. Two bedrooms and hall bath are towards the front of the house. The large master is located off the family room.



Full unfinished basement, great for storage! Central location, minutes from downtown Castle Rock and the Outlet Malls.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing!