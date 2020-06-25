20 Circle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

This roomy Castle Rock Bi-level has just gone through a minor facelift and sets on a unique private lot with views! Upgrades include new roof and gutters, some updated appliances, remodeled lower level and newer carpet!



Main level houses the open living, dining areas including fireplace and large sun room. Country kitchen with eating area has been upgraded with new stove, dishwasher and microwave. There are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms on this level including the master bath.



Lower level consists of a small family room\office, 2 more bedrooms and hall bathroom plus the laundry area. The over-sized 2 car tuck under garage completes this level.



Large natural yard with a covered picnic\grilling area in the back along with a flagstone patio and VIEWS! Great location, minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock, the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall with all of its shops and restaurants. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call the office at 303-688-3702 to set your showing.