All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 20 Circle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
20 Circle Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:41 PM

20 Circle Drive

20 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20 Circle Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This roomy Castle Rock Bi-level has just gone through a minor facelift and sets on a unique private lot with views! Upgrades include new roof and gutters, some updated appliances, remodeled lower level and newer carpet!

Main level houses the open living, dining areas including fireplace and large sun room. Country kitchen with eating area has been upgraded with new stove, dishwasher and microwave. There are 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms on this level including the master bath.

Lower level consists of a small family room\office, 2 more bedrooms and hall bathroom plus the laundry area. The over-sized 2 car tuck under garage completes this level.

Large natural yard with a covered picnic\grilling area in the back along with a flagstone patio and VIEWS! Great location, minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock, the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall with all of its shops and restaurants. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call the office at 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Circle Drive have any available units?
20 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 20 Circle Drive have?
Some of 20 Circle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 20 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 20 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Circle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 20 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs