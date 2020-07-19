195 N. Holcomb Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Efficient 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Founders Village has been totally made over. Fresh paint, new kitchen with granite tops, new vanity, new appliances, new floor coverings!! Story and half layout with laundry room off the 2 car garage. House backs to open space and has a large deck and fenced backyard. Extras include a newer furnace, newer water heater and a\c. Close to charming downtown Castle Rock and the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Easy access to Park Meadows and RTD light rail. NO PETS please!



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your appointment!