All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 195 N. Holcomb Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
195 N. Holcomb Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 8:04 PM

195 N. Holcomb Street

195 North Holcomb Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

195 North Holcomb Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Efficient 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Founders Village has been totally made over. Fresh paint, new kitchen with granite tops, new vanity, new appliances, new floor coverings!! Story and half layout with laundry room off the 2 car garage. House backs to open space and has a large deck and fenced backyard. Extras include a newer furnace, newer water heater and a\c. Close to charming downtown Castle Rock and the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Easy access to Park Meadows and RTD light rail. NO PETS please!

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have any available units?
195 N. Holcomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 195 N. Holcomb Street have?
Some of 195 N. Holcomb Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 N. Holcomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 N. Holcomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 N. Holcomb Street pet-friendly?
No, 195 N. Holcomb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 195 N. Holcomb Street offers parking.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 N. Holcomb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have a pool?
No, 195 N. Holcomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have accessible units?
No, 195 N. Holcomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 N. Holcomb Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 N. Holcomb Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 195 N. Holcomb Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with BalconiesCastle Rock Apartments with Parking
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs