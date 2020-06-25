All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1911 Sandhurst Dr

1911 Sandhurst Drive
Location

1911 Sandhurst Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Young-American

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1911 Sandhurst Dr Available 07/08/19 4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2525 Sqft - 1911 Sandhurst Dr - This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath home is in the heart of Castle Rock just east of the Douglas County Fair Grounds. On the main level you'll find a formal dining room, family room, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full basement. The basement is finished and has a rec room, 4th bedroom, and additional 3/4 bathroom. This home features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, tile floors, stainless kitchen appliances, tile backsplash, air conditioning, 2-car garage and front load washer & dryer. You'll love the lot which has mountain views, deck, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Small pets (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $2,600
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE4895998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have any available units?
1911 Sandhurst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have?
Some of 1911 Sandhurst Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Sandhurst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Sandhurst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Sandhurst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1911 Sandhurst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Sandhurst Dr offers parking.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 Sandhurst Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have a pool?
No, 1911 Sandhurst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have accessible units?
No, 1911 Sandhurst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Sandhurst Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Sandhurst Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1911 Sandhurst Dr has units with air conditioning.
