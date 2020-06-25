Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1911 Sandhurst Dr Available 07/08/19 4 Bed/3.5 Bath, 2525 Sqft - 1911 Sandhurst Dr - This 4 Bed/3.5 Bath home is in the heart of Castle Rock just east of the Douglas County Fair Grounds. On the main level you'll find a formal dining room, family room, kitchen and powder bathroom. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and 2 full basement. The basement is finished and has a rec room, 4th bedroom, and additional 3/4 bathroom. This home features hardwood floors, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, tile floors, stainless kitchen appliances, tile backsplash, air conditioning, 2-car garage and front load washer & dryer. You'll love the lot which has mountain views, deck, fenced rear and sprinkler system. Small pets (under 25 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $2,600

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



