Castle Rock, CO
1398 Candleglow Street
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:50 PM

Location

1398 Candleglow Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story entry with an open floor plan, Four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, large loft, study, Gourmet Kitchen with large double door pantry, center island. Luxurious master, Master bath with spacious shower, soaking tub spacious walk in closet. Every bedroom has a walk in closet. Walking distance to elementary school and Bison Park! Great neighborhood! Schedule your tour today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1398 Candleglow Street have any available units?
1398 Candleglow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1398 Candleglow Street have?
Some of 1398 Candleglow Street's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1398 Candleglow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1398 Candleglow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1398 Candleglow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1398 Candleglow Street is pet friendly.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street offer parking?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not offer parking.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street have a pool?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street have accessible units?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1398 Candleglow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1398 Candleglow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
