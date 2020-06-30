All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1334 Rosedale St

1334 Rosedale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Rosedale Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL Castle Rock Home - RENT - Property Id: 215970

* Showings available now*

Space, space, space!
2,644 finished sq foot and an additional 877 sq foot unfinished basement.

This spacious 4 BR, 3BA, plus an extra optional Bedroom/Office with walk in closet
on main level with spacious 3 car garage family home in Castlewood Ranch on a large lot awaits you! The interior is bright with the vaulted ceilings & high windows bringing in plenty of light all day long. There's plenty of space for storage in the 3rd garage or unfinished basement.
On the main level you'll find the following: brand new flooring, a walk in laundry room & sink, large hall closet, bath, your choice bedroom or office with walk in closet, family room, living room, dining room & large eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry.

Non-Smoking.
* Only one small dog less than 25lbs. allowed and a $30.00 non-refundable monthly pet deposit.
* No cats allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215970
Property Id 215970

(RLNE5549631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Rosedale St have any available units?
1334 Rosedale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1334 Rosedale St have?
Some of 1334 Rosedale St's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Rosedale St currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Rosedale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Rosedale St pet-friendly?
No, 1334 Rosedale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1334 Rosedale St offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Rosedale St offers parking.
Does 1334 Rosedale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Rosedale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Rosedale St have a pool?
No, 1334 Rosedale St does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Rosedale St have accessible units?
No, 1334 Rosedale St does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Rosedale St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 Rosedale St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 Rosedale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 Rosedale St does not have units with air conditioning.

