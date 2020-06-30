1334 Rosedale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Castle Rock Home - RENT - Property Id: 215970



* Showings available now*



Space, space, space!

2,644 finished sq foot and an additional 877 sq foot unfinished basement.



This spacious 4 BR, 3BA, plus an extra optional Bedroom/Office with walk in closet

on main level with spacious 3 car garage family home in Castlewood Ranch on a large lot awaits you! The interior is bright with the vaulted ceilings & high windows bringing in plenty of light all day long. There's plenty of space for storage in the 3rd garage or unfinished basement.

On the main level you'll find the following: brand new flooring, a walk in laundry room & sink, large hall closet, bath, your choice bedroom or office with walk in closet, family room, living room, dining room & large eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry.



Non-Smoking.

* Only one small dog less than 25lbs. allowed and a $30.00 non-refundable monthly pet deposit.

* No cats allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215970

Property Id 215970



(RLNE5549631)