1288 Castle Creek Ct
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

1288 Castle Creek Ct

1288 Castle Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

1288 Castle Creek Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out the Best Home in the Fairview Neighborhood. This home was built in 2017, so this is what NEW House living is all about. You are welcomed into the home with a grand entrance and tall ceilings throughout the main living area. The kitchen is absolutely stunning with tons of storage space in these huge cabinets and pantry. The MASSIVE kitchen granite island is perfect for eat-in meals with the family or entertaining friends and guests. The second story deck leads to some really wonderful views right next to the local hiking trails and one of the largest yards in the whole neighborhood. Beautiful, new hardwood floors all the way throughout the main living space connect it all together. Everyone can cozy around the stone, gas fireplace. An office or study is located off the main floor hallway (or this can be converted into a fourth, non-conforming bedroom on the main floor).

Heading the beautiful staircase, you have a large loft living room area that is perfect for game room, family room, second office or play room. All three bedrooms are located on this level. Each with plenty of space, especially the expansive master bedroom. The master bedroom is a light and bright with a coffered ceiling and area to live and rest. The space includes a beautiful master bath with a soaker tub, custom glass shower and dual bath sinks with granite counters.The laundry room with front loading, energy efficient machines are also located on this level for easy laundering.

The basement is a sprawling 1,196 EXTRA sq ft of unfinished space. This walk out basement has tall ceilings and is perfect for converting to game room, extra living space or storage.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash and Recycling and HOA is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Small and Mid-Size Dogs are Welcome -- Sorry, no Cats or Large 100#+ Dogs / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefits Package, which and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/1288-CASTLE-CREEK-CT-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have any available units?
1288 Castle Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have?
Some of 1288 Castle Creek Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1288 Castle Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1288 Castle Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1288 Castle Creek Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1288 Castle Creek Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1288 Castle Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1288 Castle Creek Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 1288 Castle Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 1288 Castle Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1288 Castle Creek Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1288 Castle Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1288 Castle Creek Ct has units with air conditioning.
