1288 Castle Creek Ct

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out the Best Home in the Fairview Neighborhood. This home was built in 2017, so this is what NEW House living is all about. You are welcomed into the home with a grand entrance and tall ceilings throughout the main living area. The kitchen is absolutely stunning with tons of storage space in these huge cabinets and pantry. The MASSIVE kitchen granite island is perfect for eat-in meals with the family or entertaining friends and guests. The second story deck leads to some really wonderful views right next to the local hiking trails and one of the largest yards in the whole neighborhood. Beautiful, new hardwood floors all the way throughout the main living space connect it all together. Everyone can cozy around the stone, gas fireplace. An office or study is located off the main floor hallway (or this can be converted into a fourth, non-conforming bedroom on the main floor).



Heading the beautiful staircase, you have a large loft living room area that is perfect for game room, family room, second office or play room. All three bedrooms are located on this level. Each with plenty of space, especially the expansive master bedroom. The master bedroom is a light and bright with a coffered ceiling and area to live and rest. The space includes a beautiful master bath with a soaker tub, custom glass shower and dual bath sinks with granite counters.The laundry room with front loading, energy efficient machines are also located on this level for easy laundering.



The basement is a sprawling 1,196 EXTRA sq ft of unfinished space. This walk out basement has tall ceilings and is perfect for converting to game room, extra living space or storage.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash and Recycling and HOA is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Small and Mid-Size Dogs are Welcome -- Sorry, no Cats or Large 100#+ Dogs / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefits Package, which and Resident Portal Fee per Month / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



