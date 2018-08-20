1263 S Gilbert St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed/2 Bath, 883 Sqft - 1263 Gilbert St - Available now. This 2 bed/2bath condo is located just a mile from downtown castle rock and offers a great location at an affordable price. The balcony faces open space offing a great spot to relax. Features include laminate floors, family/dining room, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, window unit A/C, ceiling fans, balcony, washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash services. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.



Security Deposit : $1,300

Application Fee: $50

Lease Administration Fee: $200

Air Filter Program: $10



*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.



