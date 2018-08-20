All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

1263 S Gilbert St

1263 South Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1263 South Gilbert Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath, 883 Sqft - 1263 Gilbert St - Available now. This 2 bed/2bath condo is located just a mile from downtown castle rock and offers a great location at an affordable price. The balcony faces open space offing a great spot to relax. Features include laminate floors, family/dining room, refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove, window unit A/C, ceiling fans, balcony, washer and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer and trash services. Small pets (under 35 pounds) ok with additional $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25 per month pet rent per pet. Professionally managed by Integrity Realty & Management. To schedule a showing online, go to Integrityrm.net/rentals.

Security Deposit : $1,300
Application Fee: $50
Lease Administration Fee: $200
Air Filter Program: $10

*Information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement.

(RLNE5085601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 S Gilbert St have any available units?
1263 S Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1263 S Gilbert St have?
Some of 1263 S Gilbert St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 S Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
1263 S Gilbert St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 S Gilbert St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 S Gilbert St is pet friendly.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St offer parking?
No, 1263 S Gilbert St does not offer parking.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1263 S Gilbert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St have a pool?
No, 1263 S Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, 1263 S Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1263 S Gilbert St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 S Gilbert St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1263 S Gilbert St has units with air conditioning.
