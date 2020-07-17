1209 South Gilbert Street #D101

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

$1,275 - Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo For Rent in Castle Rock! - Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo is now available to rent!



Very unique location, super close to downtown Castle Rock! Located near S Gilbert St and Plum Creek Pkwy in a nice, quiet community! Very close to Plum Creek Golf Club, several parks, Douglas County Fairgrounds, etc! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, easy highway access, schools, and more.



Great layout! Nice kitchen with storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes a washer and dryer and balcony/patio with storage! Vinyl wood and carpet throughout!



Rent is $1275/month. Water, Sewer, and trash are included.



Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property.



Available Viewings:

- Saturday, July 27, 10:45 AM

- Friday, August 2, 12:15 PM

- Saturday, August 3, 10:45 AM



To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!



For any questions email us or call 720-722-8495.



https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/



