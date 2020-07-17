All apartments in Castle Rock
1209 South Gilbert Street #D101
1209 South Gilbert Street #D101

1209 South Gilbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1209 South Gilbert Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$1,275 - Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Condo For Rent in Castle Rock! - Lovely 2 bedroom/1 bathroom ground level condo is now available to rent!

Very unique location, super close to downtown Castle Rock! Located near S Gilbert St and Plum Creek Pkwy in a nice, quiet community! Very close to Plum Creek Golf Club, several parks, Douglas County Fairgrounds, etc! Close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, easy highway access, schools, and more.

Great layout! Nice kitchen with storage, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Plus it includes a washer and dryer and balcony/patio with storage! Vinyl wood and carpet throughout!

Rent is $1275/month. Water, Sewer, and trash are included.

Sorry, NO pets allowed at this property.

Available Viewings:
- Saturday, July 27, 10:45 AM
- Friday, August 2, 12:15 PM
- Saturday, August 3, 10:45 AM

To reserve a viewing time, please email, your name, number and the time and date of the viewing to leasing@intouchcolorado.com today!

For any questions email us or call 720-722-8495.

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE4971691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have any available units?
1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have?
Some of 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 currently offering any rent specials?
1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 pet-friendly?
No, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 offer parking?
No, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 does not offer parking.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have a pool?
No, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 does not have a pool.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have accessible units?
No, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 South Gilbert Street #D101 does not have units with air conditioning.
