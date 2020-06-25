1015 White Leaf Cir

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In the Gorgeous New Terrain Community - This Beautiful home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, and spacious open & inviting living! The outstanding kitchen has plentiful cabinet and counter space, new appliances and a spacious pantry. All the kitchen space you could ask for! In addition the main level includes a beautiful light and bright den/study and a half bath.
Walk upstairs to the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, including a master suite and a loft!. This home also includes a full and spacious unfinished basement, 2 car garage and a private back yard. Enjoy your community access to the neighborhood pool, hot tub, clubhouse and dog park!
This home is a must see and won't last long! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!
NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA
(RLNE5503259)