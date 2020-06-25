All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1015 White Leaf Cir

1015 White Leaf Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1015 White Leaf Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castle Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In the Gorgeous New Terrain Community - This Beautiful home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, and spacious open & inviting living! The outstanding kitchen has plentiful cabinet and counter space, new appliances and a spacious pantry. All the kitchen space you could ask for! In addition the main level includes a beautiful light and bright den/study and a half bath.
Walk upstairs to the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, including a master suite and a loft!. This home also includes a full and spacious unfinished basement, 2 car garage and a private back yard. Enjoy your community access to the neighborhood pool, hot tub, clubhouse and dog park!
This home is a must see and won't last long! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

(RLNE5503259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have any available units?
1015 White Leaf Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1015 White Leaf Cir have?
Some of 1015 White Leaf Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 White Leaf Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1015 White Leaf Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 White Leaf Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 White Leaf Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1015 White Leaf Cir offers parking.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 White Leaf Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1015 White Leaf Cir has a pool.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have accessible units?
No, 1015 White Leaf Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 White Leaf Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 White Leaf Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 White Leaf Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
