1015 White Leaf Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In the Gorgeous New Terrain Community - This Beautiful home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, and spacious open & inviting living! The outstanding kitchen has plentiful cabinet and counter space, new appliances and a spacious pantry. All the kitchen space you could ask for! In addition the main level includes a beautiful light and bright den/study and a half bath.

Walk upstairs to the 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms, including a master suite and a loft!. This home also includes a full and spacious unfinished basement, 2 car garage and a private back yard. Enjoy your community access to the neighborhood pool, hot tub, clubhouse and dog park!

This home is a must see and won't last long! Schedule your showing today before it's gone!



NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



(RLNE5503259)