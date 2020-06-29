All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Bell Summit at Flatirons

210 Summit Blvd · (802) 613-0972
Location

210 Summit Blvd, Broomfield, CO 80021
Midcities

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 22-346 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 20-446 · Avail. Oct 11

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 20-442 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,434

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-329 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

Unit 22-351 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,588

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 22-308 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Summit at Flatirons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
elevator
coffee bar
internet cafe
playground
Newly Renovated Apartment Homes!!

Bell Summit at Flatirons offers one and two bedroom homes that boast exceptional features including spacious floor plans, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, large pantries, full-size washers and dryers, spacious walk-in closets, cozy fireplaces*, and private patios or balconies. Residents enjoy an incomparable amenities package with a resort-style swimming pool that is open year round with a heated spa, state of the art fitness studio with Well Beats fitness on demand training, Resident Lounge with Billiards and Jumbo Scrabble, as well as a resident WiFi lounge with secure printing. Covered garage parking and storage lockers are also offered at our northwest suburban apartments.

Surrounded by spectacular views of the Rocky Mountains, our impressive Broomfield apartments provide a peaceful setting. Our Residents also enjoy the benefits of Bell Partner's exceptional customer service, which helps to provide Hass

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $200 administrative fee, $75 Holding Fee- applied to $100 deposit, $60 Lease preparation Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet refundable
fee: $300 per pet non-refundable
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $35 monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Summit at Flatirons have any available units?
Bell Summit at Flatirons has 39 units available starting at $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Summit at Flatirons have?
Some of Bell Summit at Flatirons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Summit at Flatirons currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Summit at Flatirons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Summit at Flatirons pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Summit at Flatirons is pet friendly.
Does Bell Summit at Flatirons offer parking?
Yes, Bell Summit at Flatirons offers parking.
Does Bell Summit at Flatirons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell Summit at Flatirons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Summit at Flatirons have a pool?
Yes, Bell Summit at Flatirons has a pool.
Does Bell Summit at Flatirons have accessible units?
No, Bell Summit at Flatirons does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Summit at Flatirons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Summit at Flatirons has units with dishwashers.
