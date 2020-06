Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

Large 4 bedroom backing to open space in Broomfield! Remodeled and quick access to Hwy 36 - Fantastic remodeled 4 bedroom with large living room and updates! The basement is finished off nicely with a large laundry and huge back yard storage shed. Backs to Birch Park and right next to The Field open space. Home has a Washer/Dryer, 1 car garage and lots of storage.



