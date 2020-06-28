All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

690 West Elmhurst Place

690 West Elmhurst Place · No Longer Available
Location

690 West Elmhurst Place, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
extra storage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Looking for responsible, mature working professional/grad student to rent private basement suite

2 BR, 1 BA, LOTS of storage. Two people only. Private entrance.

Across from Emerald Elementary (Boulder Valley School District)

Must be gainfully employed or in school outside the home (Not rented for office space or work from home)

ALL PRIVATE, clean, lots of storage space
Landscaped backyard and deck
Large built-in closet with extra storage
Kitchenette - Microwave, Convection/Toaster Oven, Fridge (No stove)
Washer and Dryer in unit
On street parking
Great location: Off US 36 and 287. Convenient to bus line; Close to Denver, Boulder, Louisville, Grocery and other shopping. The Bay, Parks and City services very close. Safe, quiet neighborhood.

$1,450/mo. - (heat, electric, hot water included). W-Fi and Cable are yours to hookup/pay
$1,450 - Security/Damage/Cleaning Deposit
There is a DISH 500 Sat dish already attached to the house/wired
Credit check; references required
Available: October 1st - flexible
No pets/NO SMOKING

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/broomfield-co?lid=12575449

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5147348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

