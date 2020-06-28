690 West Elmhurst Place

Amenities

Looking for responsible, mature working professional/grad student to rent private basement suite



2 BR, 1 BA, LOTS of storage. Two people only. Private entrance.



Across from Emerald Elementary (Boulder Valley School District)



Must be gainfully employed or in school outside the home (Not rented for office space or work from home)



ALL PRIVATE, clean, lots of storage space

Landscaped backyard and deck

Large built-in closet with extra storage

Kitchenette - Microwave, Convection/Toaster Oven, Fridge (No stove)

Washer and Dryer in unit

On street parking

Great location: Off US 36 and 287. Convenient to bus line; Close to Denver, Boulder, Louisville, Grocery and other shopping. The Bay, Parks and City services very close. Safe, quiet neighborhood.



$1,450/mo. - (heat, electric, hot water included). W-Fi and Cable are yours to hookup/pay

$1,450 - Security/Damage/Cleaning Deposit

There is a DISH 500 Sat dish already attached to the house/wired

Credit check; references required

Available: October 1st - flexible

No pets/NO SMOKING



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/broomfield-co?lid=12575449



