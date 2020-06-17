4813 Raven Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse located in the Wildgrass Community. Property offers spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. Dining area opened to kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, stove/fridge/microwave/dishwasher and lots of cabinet space! Laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and built in cabinets. Upper level has nicely sized open loft, main upper bath, 2nd bedroom and large master with 5pc. master bath and huge closet space! Full unfinished basement is great for storage, oversized 2 car garage and a lovely front patio. Well maintained community includes common grounds maintenance, swimming pool, tennis courts. Walking distance to Holy Family. Short drive to the Orchards, grocery and easy HWY access. MUST SEE! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com