375 Hemlock St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bed/1 Bath in Broomfield! - You have to see this well maintained 1237sqft, 3 bedroom, 1 bath property. Located on a quiet street, this property features a huge front yard, and a huge backyard with a rebuilt deck (perfect for summer BBQ's!!). Lovely and spacious living room, kitchen with adjacent dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The property also has a large full basement as well as an attached garage. Close to parks, shopping, and major highways, this property is a hidden gem.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.



To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 720-317-9714 -Crete.



(RLNE4350818)