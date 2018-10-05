All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

375 Hemlock St

375 Hemlock Street · No Longer Available
Location

375 Hemlock Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Broomfield Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bed/1 Bath in Broomfield! - You have to see this well maintained 1237sqft, 3 bedroom, 1 bath property. Located on a quiet street, this property features a huge front yard, and a huge backyard with a rebuilt deck (perfect for summer BBQ's!!). Lovely and spacious living room, kitchen with adjacent dining area, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The property also has a large full basement as well as an attached garage. Close to parks, shopping, and major highways, this property is a hidden gem.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent for well qualified applicants. All utilities must be transferred into your name when the lease begins. There is a $45 application fee for each adult living at the residence, and all adults must be on the lease.

To view our rental criteria or apply online, please visit www.DenverRealtyGroup.com/vacancies. Call today for a personal showing! 720-317-9714 -Crete.

(RLNE4350818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Hemlock St have any available units?
375 Hemlock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 Hemlock St have?
Some of 375 Hemlock St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Hemlock St currently offering any rent specials?
375 Hemlock St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Hemlock St pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Hemlock St is pet friendly.
Does 375 Hemlock St offer parking?
Yes, 375 Hemlock St does offer parking.
Does 375 Hemlock St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 Hemlock St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Hemlock St have a pool?
No, 375 Hemlock St does not have a pool.
Does 375 Hemlock St have accessible units?
No, 375 Hemlock St does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Hemlock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Hemlock St does not have units with dishwashers.
