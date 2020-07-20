All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3426 Molly Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3426 Molly Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:54 PM

3426 Molly Lane

3426 Molly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3426 Molly Lane, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,170 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car tandem garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Kohl Elementary School, Westlake Middle School, and Broomfield High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #885269.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Molly Lane have any available units?
3426 Molly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 Molly Lane have?
Some of 3426 Molly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Molly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Molly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Molly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3426 Molly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3426 Molly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Molly Lane offers parking.
Does 3426 Molly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3426 Molly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Molly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3426 Molly Lane has a pool.
Does 3426 Molly Lane have accessible units?
No, 3426 Molly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Molly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Molly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College