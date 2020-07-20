3426 Molly Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Broomfield will welcome you with 1,170 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car tandem garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community clubhouse or pool. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Kohl Elementary School, Westlake Middle School, and Broomfield High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #885269.



